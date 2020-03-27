Tunisia: Covid-19 - 30 New Confirmed Cases, Number Rises to 227

27 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty new infection cases by COVID-19 have been reported till March 26, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 227, out of a total of 2,045 carried out tests, according to a Health Ministry press release.

They are 55 cases recorded in the governorate of Tunis, 34 (Ariana), 23 (Ben Arous), 14 (Medenine), 17 (Sousse), 17 (Monastir), 11 (Sfax), 11 (Kebili), 06 (Tataouine), 11 (Bizerte), 04 (Gabes) , 04 Mahdia, 03 Manouba, 02 Kairouan, 03 Nabeul, 02 Zaghouan, 01 Gafsa, 02 Kef, 01 Sidi Bouzid, 06 Tozeur, the ministry said.

The number of deaths is 06 persons; 01 in Sfax, 01 in Sousse, 01 in Ariana, 01 in Kef, 01 in Mahdia, and 01 in Tataouine, recalls the same source.

Some 17,888 persons are in self-quarantine, 8,845 of whom have completed the quarantine period and 9,043 are still in isolation and under daily medical check-ups.

The Ministry recalls the imperative to respect hygiene standards and calls on citizens to show responsibility and compliance with the general lock-down so as to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.