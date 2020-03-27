Tunisia: Covid-19 - 30 New Confirmed Cases, Number Rises to 227

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty new infection cases by COVID-19 have been reported till March 26, bringing the overall number of confirmed cases to 227, out of a total of 2,045 carried out tests, according to a Health Ministry press release.

They are 55 cases recorded in the governorate of Tunis, 34 (Ariana), 23 (Ben Arous), 14 (Medenine), 17 (Sousse), 17 (Monastir), 11 (Sfax), 11 (Kebili), 06 (Tataouine), 11 (Bizerte), 04 (Gabes) , 04 Mahdia, 03 Manouba, 02 Kairouan, 03 Nabeul, 02 Zaghouan, 01 Gafsa, 02 Kef, 01 Sidi Bouzid, 06 Tozeur, the ministry said.

The number of deaths is 06 persons; 01 in Sfax, 01 in Sousse, 01 in Ariana, 01 in Kef, 01 in Mahdia, and 01 in Tataouine, recalls the same source.

Some 17,888 persons are in self-quarantine, 8,845 of whom have completed the quarantine period and 9,043 are still in isolation and under daily medical check-ups.

The Ministry recalls the imperative to respect hygiene standards and calls on citizens to show responsibility and compliance with the general lock-down so as to combat the spread of coronavirus.