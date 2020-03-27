Malawi: Salima DC Dares Committee to Be Vigilant On Covid-19

27 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Grace Kapatuka and Joe Likomwa

Salima district commissioner Grace Chirwa has urged the Primary Health Emergency Management Committee to be vigilant in sourcing resources with which to prevent coronavirus.

Salima district commissioner Grace Chirwa: Calls for vigilance

She made the call on Wednesday during an orientation meeting for the committee members which was also meant to develop the district's emergency preparedness and response plan conducted with support from World Vision Malawi.

Chirwa said Salima, being a tourist destination, was at risk; hence, the need to start working as soon as possible.

"Therefore, the committee should ensure that the plan starts to be implemented," she said.

Chirwa asked non-governmental organisations and companies to support the committee's plan and monitor its implementation.

Salima District director of health and social services Yonasi Chise echoed the DC's sentiments that the committee had no time to relax.

He asked people in the district not to panic with social media information. He said stakeholders were ready to start implementing the activities although there was a challenge of resources.

Some of the activities include orientation of different community groups on the pandemic, training of health personnel in case management, public awareness campaigns, media briefings and distribution of Covid-19 supplies to health centres.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

