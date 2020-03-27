Liberia: Christian Group Appeals for Reopening of Churches

Following Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institution of Liberia's declaration that put stringent measures including suspension of religious gatherings in place to counter the spread of the Coronavirus, the International Christians Embassy Jerusalem Liberia (ICEJ) is appealing to the Liberian government to reconsider its decision to allow churches have their regular worship service.

According to the World Health Organization, the Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Nevertheless, regardless of the government's appeal for the public to keep and observe the health protocols to prevent an increase in the three cases already on hand, some churches have seen this as an attack on their faith and therefore disregarding the National Health Emergency declaration to conduct services secretly around Monrovia.

Unlike the Muslims who are observed to be in the confines of the declaration by avoiding assembly, some Christians are bitterly arguing that by obeying the order to suspend church services means they are not exercising their faith, even though the Bible in Romans 13 instructs Christ's followers to obey state authority.

The leadership of the ICEJ made the appeal on Thursday, March 26 in Old Road, Monrovia.

Apostle Aaron J. Wright, National Director of ICEJ, said they have realized that this Coronavirus can only be stopped and taken away by the hands of God through their prayers because they see it as a spiritual war.

"This is a spiritual attack and must be handled spiritually, that is, there must be fervent prayers by the church."

On Saturday night of March 22, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah announced the suspension of all church gatherings and related activities throughout the country.

While Christians were preparing for their regular worship services, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) went around asking churches to shut down services in adherence to the declaration by the Ministry of Health amid the threat of the raging Coronavirus.

Apostle Wright is also pleading to the national government that Sunday service should be based on shifts and be done in 'cells,' and that churches should apply and follow all precautionary measures put into place by the Government.

According to Apostle Wright, COVID-19 is a serious health issue that has engulfed the entire world of which Liberia is no exception.

"The world today is facing this most dangerous pandemic ever in history that is destroying lives and locking down nations of the world" Apostle Wright noted.

He added that though COVID-19 has brought great nations of the world down their knees, as an umbrella Christian organization, they are joining many other religious organizations in offering prayers and are assuring that the coronavirus plague will be over very soon.

Apostle Wright recalled the tragedy that has hit Italy causing the death of thousands of people leaving the Prime Minister of Italy to announce the abrupt closure of churches.

According to Apostle Wright, the ICEJ does not want Liberia to make the same mistake." Let us look up to God, He is our only solution," he noted.

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem was established in 1980 in recognition of the Biblical significance of all of Jerusalem and its unique connection with the Jewish people.