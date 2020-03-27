Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Shuns Quarantine

From all indications, it appears that officials of the Government Liberia are not adhering to safety measures imposed by health authorities against the coronavirus as Nimbe County District#4 Representative Samuel Kougar, who returned to the country after a trip abroad, avoids quarantine and instead goes to his district in Nimba.

This is happening at the time when a prominent opposition politician, who returned here was stopped at the Roberts International Airport where he's being quarantined for 14 days precautionary observation.

Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, leader of the Alternative National Congress, returned from the Bahamas over the weekend.

Rep. Kougar is one of several officials, including Liberia's index case who traveled abroad and returned home, avoiding to be taken for quarantine.

The Minister of Transport, Samuel Wulue and the Mayor of Monrovia Jefferson Koijee are among some officials who returned from abroad and avoided quarantine.

Speaking to OK FM from Nimba County, where he claims to be in self-quarantine currently, the lawmaker frowns on social media report that disclosed his decision not to submit himself for quarantine.

He also frowns on call received from the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia about his decision not to report to health authorities, saying, "They can come and test me."

Report says he had traveled to Bourkina Faso for a traditional wedding ceremony, but Kougar refutes the claim.

While Rep. Kougar claims to be in self-quarantine, no one knows how many contacts he's making that could pose risk to villagers, not knowing his status.

Liberia's index case, suspended executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency returned from Switzerland recently and chose not to be quarantined after testing positive, leaving for his home, according to President George Manneh Weah.

That choice led to him infecting his private cook,Johnny Phillips, now in 21-day quarantine.

President Weah has threatened to dismiss and arrest any of his officials who return from abroad and refused to be quarantined upon arrival by health authorities here. -after visit abroad-Story by Jonathan Browne