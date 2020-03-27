South Africa: Parliament Calls for Cooperation With Police and Security Forces During Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ms Tina Joemat-Pettersson, has called on everyone within the borders of South Africa to work with the police and all security forces in efforts to defeat Covid-19.

"A collaborative effort between communities and the South African Police Service (Saps) will go a long way in defeating this disease. The only way to conquer this virus is through adherence to all regulations, as set out by government, and adherence to protocols set out by the World Health Organisation," Ms Joemat-Pettersson said.

As the country navigates through this challenging time, South Africans must keep in mind that the role of the police and security forces is to ensure effectiveness of the regulations. The citizenry must at all times observe guidance from the police and security forces.

"The police must enforce those regulations to the letter and must implement punitive measures for those that refuse to adhere," Ms Joemat-Pettersson emphasised.

The committee appreciates the guidance and leadership given by the President, the Cabinet and Ministers within the security cluster, in particular, for the steady handling of the matter and assurances that all will be done to ensure the safety of all South Africans.

Furthermore, the committee wishes all Saps and South African National Defence Force members and medical personnel well as they undertake their critical role the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.