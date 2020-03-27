Nigeria: COVID-19 - Forum Urges Lalong to Establish Centres in Senatorial Zones

27 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The Plateau Elders Forum has urged Governor Simon Lalong to establish at least one screening and isolation centres in each of the senatorial districts in the state.

It said this was to enable any suspected case to be quickly confirmed and attended to.

In a statement signed by the convener of the group, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, the forum welcomed various measures announced by the government to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

"We commend the governor for establishing screening and isolation centres in the state capital for handling of any suspected case and the other measures that the government has taken in the public interest."

The forum, however, called on the government to equip its hospitals and health care centres and suspend sponsorship of foreign medical trips.

