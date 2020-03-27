Gambia: IEC to Conduct By-Election in Kerr Jarga Ward

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a by-election in Kerr Jarga Ward to fill a vacant seat in the Kerewan Area Council. According to the IEC, the vacancy follows the notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. Alpha M. Khan.

The government of the Gambia prior to the confirmation of the first coronavirus case has suspended all public gathering and this has prompt the IEC to even postponed the by-election for Niamina West Constituency that was scheduled for the 16th April 2020 till further notice.

In a press release issued by the IEC it states, this in normal circumstances would have been in accordance with Section 23 of the Local Government Act 2002; with respect to Section 19 (c) of the same Act - the by-election to be conducted within two months of the receipt of the notification.

However, the release indicates that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the date for the by-election will be announced in due course.