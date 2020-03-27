Gambia: IEC to Conduct By-Election in Kerr Jarga Ward

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Independent Electoral Commission will conduct a by-election in Kerr Jarga Ward to fill a vacant seat in the Kerewan Area Council. According to the IEC, the vacancy follows the notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councillor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. Alpha M. Khan.

The government of the Gambia prior to the confirmation of the first coronavirus case has suspended all public gathering and this has prompt the IEC to even postponed the by-election for Niamina West Constituency that was scheduled for the 16th April 2020 till further notice.

In a press release issued by the IEC it states, this in normal circumstances would have been in accordance with Section 23 of the Local Government Act 2002; with respect to Section 19 (c) of the same Act - the by-election to be conducted within two months of the receipt of the notification.

However, the release indicates that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the date for the by-election will be announced in due course.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.