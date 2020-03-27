Gambia: COVID-19 Volunteer Response Team Call for Rural Sensitization

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Covid-19 Volunteer Response Team yesterday called on Government to massively sensitize the rural population as most of the people in that area are not taking the various seriously.

The Covid-19 Volunteers Response Team is a group of young people who come together voluntarily to sensitized the masses on the deadly virus and how to prevent it.

The team locally based their activities on sensitizing people on the damage the coronavirus can do as many people in the country do not believe in its negative existence.

The Gambia has three coronavirus confirmed cases and one death. This prompted volunteers across the region to assist in sensitizing the general public by putting in place all preventive measures to prevent the local transfer of the virus.

Ensa Jesus Jatta, one of the volunteers, said most people in rural communities are not aware of the damage this deathly virus does to a nation.

"We think it is our responsibility as citizens of this country to make sure that people are aware of the existence of the virus and how they can protect and prevent themselves," he said.

Jatta said they have taken the risk of going to communities to sensitize the masses by informing and advising them to practice the safe guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and to provide them with sanitary items in order to save their lives and the lives of others.

"We want to extend our sensitization activities to rural communities but we lack the resource that is why we cannot do it," he said.

Jesus Jatta said if they are provided with the necessary resources, they will continue to provide the necessary support and sensitization to the whole nation.

"The team engages young people to make pledges so that we can support the Government in complimenting some of their efforts," he said; that they have visited Ebo town, Latri-kunda, Faji-kunda, Westfield and Coastal Road communities for now.

