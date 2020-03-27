Gambia: The Republic of the Gambia Independent Electoral Commission

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Following the notification from the Kerewan Area Council of the resignation of the erstwhile Councilor for Kerr Jarga Ward Mr. alpha M. Khan, the Independent Electoral commission will conduct a by-election to fill the said vacant seat in the said area Council.

This in normal circumstances would have been in accordance with Section 23 of the Local Government Act 2002; with respect to Section 19 © of the same act - the by- election to be conducted within two months of the receipt of the notification.

However, due to the Corona virus pandemic, the date for the by-election will be announced in due course.

Signed

Alieu Momarr Njai

CHAIRMAN

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved.

