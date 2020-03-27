Gambia: Is Illness a Stigma or a Natural Phenomenon?

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Plagues have been known to humankind since time immemorial. Hurricanes, psunamis have been devastating countries and communities, causing death and destruction; hunger and poverty. If one compares the life of those affected and the lives where the natural disaster did not occur one is likely to see the same lifestyle.

Saints and villains have all had communicable diseases and non-communicable ones. A person like Nelson Mandela had tuberculosis which did not deter him from being the first president of a united Republic of South Africa. Hence it is important for human beings to put illness in its right perspective as an enemy of humankind requiring redress. Human society has the duty to produce the scientists who would study the nature and characteristics of illnesses and their cure and then train the doctors who would be able to diagnose and treat the illnesses.

We must therefore avoid giving the impression that those who contract illnesses have done evil things and are paying for them by virtue of having an illness. Illness like poverty has causes and our duty is not to surrender to their mischief.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.