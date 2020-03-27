Gambia: Regional Police Commissioner Urged to Caution Junior Officers

The Executive of Cattle Owners Association in Upper River Region have called on the Police Officers in URR, to reject any form of gift offered to them, to facilitate the release on bail or whatever, of an alleged cattle wrestling gang leader in the person of Amadou Gaggigo.

Gaggigo was arrested in an operation by the Cattle Owners' Association on last Friday. He was then transferred to Basse Police Station from Sare Ngai Police following his arrest during his involvement in slaughter of three sheep which were alleged to have been stolen from Gunjur Kuta village, in URR North's Wuli East District.

According to the Cattle Owners' Executive, they have seen the colleagues of the said Amadou believe to be Senegalese nationals, hanging and loitering around the premises of the Basse Police Station with some counting what seems to be a huge sum of money.

Some of the Association's Executives asserted to this reporter that they call on the Police Commissioner and Junior Officers to desist from taking any gift(s) to facilitate Amadou's release; that they have seen a particular colleague of Amadou who is believed to a Senegalese national around the premises of the Basse Police Station who they believe might have come to negotiate for his release on bail; that they have already told the Police that Amadou can be harmed whenever he is freed by them; that Amadou is a criminal and letting him within the community again, will create more chaos which can lead to his detriment.

The cattle owners Association is multi-national in membership and their primary responsibility is to work with their Senegalese counterparts on the border to jointly bring to an end the rampant cattle and small ruminant theft in their respective communities.