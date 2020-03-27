Gambia: NAWEC, 'Doku Group' Join the Fight Against COVID-19

26 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Since the declaration and confirmation of COVID-19 in the Gambia, efforts continue to be strengthened by Government and civil society to prevent the disease from affecting the populace. Although the Health Ministry has confirmed the third case of the global pandemic in the country, the citizenry are not relenting in the fight against this disease.

The latest to join the fight is the nation's Utility Company NAWEC, in collaboration with 'DOKU GROUP'.

The two groups on Tuesday March 24th donated to the residents of Wellingara in the West Coast Region, water tanks and hand sanitizers, in order to 'kill two birds with one stone'. This is meant to address the water shortage and to help prevent the COVID-19 spread in communities.

Yaya Nyanghado, Isatou Jawo and Mba Saidykhan, all residents of Wellingara Bantaba, hailed NAWEC and 'DOKU GROUP' for the initiative in the fight against the coronavirus disease and by extension in addressing the acute water crisis that has hit them for some time.

"Water is a necessity for human sanity and other household chores. This gesture will help our communities to access portable water, as well as empower us to fight vigorously against the deadly coronavirus," they said.

Elsewhere at Wellingara market, Landing Colley informed that the donation was in response to a request made to NAWEC to help them mitigate against the water crisis in their area.

"Our donors did not only respond to our request, but went further to help us with hand sanitizers and soap to clean wash our hands clean and to kick the COVID-19 out of the Gambia," he said; that they will monitor the tank and sanitizers to make sure whoever comes to fetch water, will first clean their hands using the sanitizers before having access to fetch water. He thanked NAWEC and DOKU GROUP for the gesture and assured that the items will put into good use.

Gallo Saidy, the Managing Director of DOKU GROUP on behalf of the donors, told the communities that the ultimate objective of the initiative is to provide the communities with portable water and empower them with the requisite items to prevent the coronavirus spread. He urged the communities to be vigilant and make the best use of the tank and sanitizers to ensure sustainability and adhere strictly to the preventive measures so as to attain victory in the fight against COVID-19.

