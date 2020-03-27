Somalia: SNA Forces Engage in a Fierce Gunfight With Al-Shabaab

26 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali forces have recaptured the village of Daynunay, located near Baidoa city in Bay Region after Al-Shabaab fighters attacked them today in the morning and drove them out.

The troops were able to regain control in a counter-attack that lasted hours. Reports say more than five soldiers were killed in the battle.

The village has come under the Al-Shabaab attack numerous times in the past. The militants usually withdraw from areas they capture before a counter-attack, but this time they stayed to fight until they were forced out.

Despite years of attempts by the Somali army, Ethiopian forces as well as Southwest State regional troops to eradicate them, Al-Shabaab fighters have maintained their grip in rural areas of Bay and Bakool regions.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.