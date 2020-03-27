Somalia: SNA Forces Engage in a Fierce Gunfight With Al-Shabaab

Somali forces have recaptured the village of Daynunay, located near Baidoa city in Bay Region after Al-Shabaab fighters attacked them today in the morning and drove them out.

The troops were able to regain control in a counter-attack that lasted hours. Reports say more than five soldiers were killed in the battle.

The village has come under the Al-Shabaab attack numerous times in the past. The militants usually withdraw from areas they capture before a counter-attack, but this time they stayed to fight until they were forced out.

Despite years of attempts by the Somali army, Ethiopian forces as well as Southwest State regional troops to eradicate them, Al-Shabaab fighters have maintained their grip in rural areas of Bay and Bakool regions.