Liberia: Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) Donates to Old Road Community Assorted Items to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Monrovia — The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) launches #WIN4Liberia Program in the wake of coronavirus Outbreak in Liberia. The Program supports the Congo Town Township through the distribution of assorted items to key stations, in that part of Montserrado County, such as market places, bus and taxi stop, motorcycle stops, and intellectual centers, among others.

The Congo Town Township housed several communities including the Old Road Community. Liberia's first and second confirmed coronavirus cases were pickup from the Old Road.

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) over the weekend distributed assorted items including barrels, buckets, soap, chlorax, gloves, nose mask, etc. The #WIN4Liberia Program serves as timely intervention to help reinforce the preventive precautionary measures advanced by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL).

WIN Coronavirus response awareness team also used the occasion to continue to raise awareness on the symptoms, prevention, and reporting of suspected Coronavirus cases. The team demonstrated the hand washing techniques and also distributed leaflets as part of the awareness process.

Speaking during the awareness campaign, WIN Founder, Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins called on all Liberians not to politicize the current coronavirus situation in the country, rather to join effort in fighting the virus. "Let's talk politics when it's time to do so, and talk about health at this critical time in our nation's history. We must not, and by no means mix politics with global health pandemic. Coronavirus not for joke. It has brought many powerful nations to their knees - the death in the China, USA and Italy are evidence of how deadly the virus is," Mr. Watkins noted.

Watkins, being one of Liberia's Best Health Journalist, an advocate and public sector manager, said Liberia can only defeat the virus if all Liberians follow the preventive precautionary measures approved by the Ministry of Health and partners.

"Let's fight together to #WIN together!" He said.