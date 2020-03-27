Liberia: Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) Donates to Old Road Community Assorted Items to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

26 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) launches #WIN4Liberia Program in the wake of coronavirus Outbreak in Liberia. The Program supports the Congo Town Township through the distribution of assorted items to key stations, in that part of Montserrado County, such as market places, bus and taxi stop, motorcycle stops, and intellectual centers, among others.

The Congo Town Township housed several communities including the Old Road Community. Liberia's first and second confirmed coronavirus cases were pickup from the Old Road.

The Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN) over the weekend distributed assorted items including barrels, buckets, soap, chlorax, gloves, nose mask, etc. The #WIN4Liberia Program serves as timely intervention to help reinforce the preventive precautionary measures advanced by the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL).

WIN Coronavirus response awareness team also used the occasion to continue to raise awareness on the symptoms, prevention, and reporting of suspected Coronavirus cases. The team demonstrated the hand washing techniques and also distributed leaflets as part of the awareness process.

Speaking during the awareness campaign, WIN Founder, Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins called on all Liberians not to politicize the current coronavirus situation in the country, rather to join effort in fighting the virus. "Let's talk politics when it's time to do so, and talk about health at this critical time in our nation's history. We must not, and by no means mix politics with global health pandemic. Coronavirus not for joke. It has brought many powerful nations to their knees - the death in the China, USA and Italy are evidence of how deadly the virus is," Mr. Watkins noted.

Watkins, being one of Liberia's Best Health Journalist, an advocate and public sector manager, said Liberia can only defeat the virus if all Liberians follow the preventive precautionary measures approved by the Ministry of Health and partners.

"Let's fight together to #WIN together!" He said.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.