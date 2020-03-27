Liberia: Wife of Former President Taylor Squashes Death Rumors

Monrovia — Mrs. Victoria Taylor, wife of former President Charles Ghankay Taylor has squashed reports Wednesday that her husband had succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

Mr. Taylor, currently serving a 50-year sentence at HMP Frankland on the outskirts of Durham city in the United Kingdom

"I spoke to my husband this morning and he is doing really fine. I rebuke anyone spreading such lies. They need to stop it. Nothing is wrong with my husband and he is very much alive."

Mr. Taylor was accused of war crimes against humanity as a result of his involvement in the Sierra Leonean civil war which ran from 1991-2002.

By 2003, Taylor had lost control of much of the countryside and was formally indicted by the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

That year, he resigned, as a result of growing international pressure, and went into exile in Nigeria.

In 2006, the newly elected President, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, formally requested his extradition. He was detained by UN authorities in Sierra Leone and then at the Penitentiary Institution Haaglanden in The Hague.

In April 2012, he was found guilty of all eleven charges levied by the Special Court, including terror, murder and rape and sentenced to 50 years in prison a month later.

Reading the sentencing statement, Presiding Judge Richard Lussick said: "The accused has been found responsible for aiding and abetting as well as planning some of the most heinous and brutal crimes in recorded human history."

Since his imprisonment, his wife, Victoria has been vocal about the humiliating conditions of his incarceration, claiming that the former president is being held amongst murderers, terrorists and pedophiles.