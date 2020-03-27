Tunisia: UGTT, FTDES Call for Protecting Tunisian Migrants in Melilla Against Covid-19

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisain General Labour Union (UGTT) and the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) voiced in a joint statement, their deep concern over the situation of Tunisian immigrants in Melilla.

In these exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing today, following the spread of coronavirus which represents a serious threat to the human life, the UGTT and the FTDES call for the adoption of the maximum number of approaches to protect Tunisian migrants in Melilla, especially since there are women and children among them, the same source said.

The Union and the Forum also call for all the necessary preventive measures to be taken to avoid the risk of infection among migrants, in strict compliance with all hygiene standards imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), such as sterilisation procedures and maintaining a safe distance between people, in addition to contingency plans to move migrants to places that meet health requirements.

In these difficult times, the UGTT and the FTDES affirm their support to the Spanish people and its trade unions and civil society institutions in the wake of this ordeal, the statement specifies.