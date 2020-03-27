Tunisia: Covid-19/Kef - New Confirmed Case of Man Working At Marsa

27 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A man from the governorate of Kef tested positive for COVID-19 according to tests carried out on him, Regional Health Director Tarek Rajehi said Friday.

The man was commuting in recent days between his home in the city of Dahmani (Kef governorate) and his workplace in Marsa (Tunis province), he added.

The patient was recently subjected to self-quarantine at his home in Dahmani after the Marsa area was declared a cluster, according to the same source.

Efforts are focused at present on the census of people who were in direct contact with this contaminated case, Rajehi told TAP correspondent.

This is the second confirmed case in the region after that of the sexagenarian, originally from Tajerouine, who tested positive for coronavirus after his death although he was not in contact with infected persons or returning from infection outbreaks.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.