Tunisia: Covid-19/Kef - New Confirmed Case of Man Working At Marsa

Tunis/Tunisia — A man from the governorate of Kef tested positive for COVID-19 according to tests carried out on him, Regional Health Director Tarek Rajehi said Friday.

The man was commuting in recent days between his home in the city of Dahmani (Kef governorate) and his workplace in Marsa (Tunis province), he added.

The patient was recently subjected to self-quarantine at his home in Dahmani after the Marsa area was declared a cluster, according to the same source.

Efforts are focused at present on the census of people who were in direct contact with this contaminated case, Rajehi told TAP correspondent.

This is the second confirmed case in the region after that of the sexagenarian, originally from Tajerouine, who tested positive for coronavirus after his death although he was not in contact with infected persons or returning from infection outbreaks.