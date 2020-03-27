Zimbabwe: Koko Drops Saucy Afro-Reggaeton Titled High School

Rising Bulawayo based producer and artiste Arthur Mumba who goes by the moniker Koko has released a saucy afro-reggaeton track titled High School.

High school features upcoming vocalist Tinaash_XO who is set to release his debut project later this year.

Koko in the past has worked on previous projects with mainstream artistes such as Mzoe7, Asaph, J Garnet and Frixx.

In High school the youthful artiste says he penned the afro-reggaeton jam to appeal to new audiences and broaden his fan base.

"High school is a jam that reminiscent of teenage passions and exploits.

"What made me produce an Afro-reggaeton song was my desire to attract a new segment of fans other than limiting myself to and focus on hiphop fans only.

Reggaeton in general is new emerging genre that has become a global phenomenon.

Koko says he tapped into the genre by adding a local African flare to appeal to both the local and international audience.

In the song Koko talks about blossoming teenage romance about a young lad in a relationship but is scared to visit his sweetheart because of fear of being confronted by 'ghetto youths' in her hood.