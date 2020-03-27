Namibia: Walvis to Erect 150-Bed Virus Isolation Facility

Walvis Bay — Stakeholders at the harbour town, including the Walvis Bay Urban constituency risk disaster management team in collaboration with the Welwitschia private hospital and the business community, have pooled resources together to set up a 150-bed facility to be used to treat potential coronavirus patients.

The facility, which is set to be valued around N$6 million, would be made up of shipping containers that will be converted into isolation units. The facility will be located at the Walvis Bay state hospital. Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge yesterday told journalists the facility is expected to be completed within two weeks. "The first modified containers are expected to be onsite by Tuesday.

We want to be ready should we detect cases in our region as it will serve all towns in the region," he said. Welwitschia private hospital CEO Mathias Braunne said the new isolation ward was a necessity after they realised that the 23-bed isolation at the state hospitals in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay might not be enough to respond to Covid-19 in the region. "We need to be prepared when the virus strikes our region. We will also have two containerised oxygen plants that will be able to cater for 75 patients at once," he explained. Local businessman Johnny Doeseb, who is also part of the initiative, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in order to combat Covid-19. "This virus does not see colour, class and is so big that we cannot rely on government alone to fight it," Doeseb said. "The health of our people is important we know what it can do to the community. So let us rather save lives as the economy of the country can be rebuilt.

- edeklerk@nepc.com.na