South Africa: Gang Escapes Without Cash in Failed Mpumalanga Heist

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Seventy-one AK47 cartridges were recovered following a failed cash-in-transit heist in Mpumalanga on Wednesday afternoon.

Wahl Bartmann, chief executive officer of Fidelity Services Group, said four vehicles and 15 suspects were involved in the incident in which a Fidelity cash van was attacked just outside Kabokweni, while on its way to White River.

A tactical support unit (TSU) was travelling about 80m behind the main van.

Bartmann said the first attack was on the support vehicle and was carried out by about five heavily armed suspects in a Ford Ranger.

They approached from behind and opened fire on the support vehicle.

"Our crews returned fire from their gun ports inside the vehicle. While this was happening, our cash van came under heavy fire from an additional group of approximately three suspects waiting on the side of the road in a Ford Fiesta. They also started shooting at our support vehicle.

"Our officers in the support vehicle managed to stop about 20 metres further up the hill and blockaded the road so the cash van could continue. They continued returning fire at both [of the] suspects' vehicles, managing to wound one suspect in the crossfire.

"The suspects in the Ford Ranger fled and the suspects in the Ford Fiesta then managed to hijack a VW Polo and sped off. Fortunately, the driver had car tracking and managed to activate the tracking. While the attacks were being defended at the bottom of the hill, the cash van was again attacked, this time by a double-cab Ford with approximately four suspects and a VW Golf with approximately three suspects."

Bartmann said the two groups were working together.

"The suspects in the double-cab Ford Ranger rammed the cash van from the back trying to disable our vehicle and at the same time, the van came under heavy fire from the suspects in the Golf.

"Our officers in our cash van managed to return fire and defend the assets. Our driver sustained two gunshot wounds in the process but fortunately they were just surface wounds and he is stable."

Bartmann said the remaining suspects scrambled into the VW Golf and sped off. No money was taken.

"It is concerning to see the extreme pressure these suspects are placing our officers under. Our support vehicle took about 50 AK47 rounds and our cash van another 30 or so rounds. We are so proud of the way our officers managed the situation in a highly stressful and dangerous situation."

The case was handed over to police who were on the scene with their forensic units to take fingerprints and DNA samples.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.