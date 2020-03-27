Kenya: Coach Henry Omino's Burial Date Changed

The burial of coach Henry Omino will now take place on Monday and not April 4 as earlier indicated.

This change of date has been necessitated by a notice by Star Hospital Mortuary in Kisumu, where the body of the veteran tactician is being preserved.

"The mortuary issued a notice that all bodies there be removed latest Sunday. It is among the measures they are taking to control the spread of coronavirus and we have to abide by it," said Dennis Otieno, Omino's younger brother.

The 71-year-old tactician died on Friday last week at his Ng'iya home in Siaya County after a long battle with thyroid cancer.

He previously coached Telkom Posta and Agro Chemical (all disbanded), Sony Sugar, Western Stima and Kisumu All Stars.

Otieno confirmed that they will abide by the government's directive that limited the number of people attending a funeral to 15 people only, mainly close family members.

He asked several of Omino's friends who will miss the opportunity to pay their last respect to him on the burial day, to make arrangements and do so later, when the coronavirus pandemic in the country has been contained.

"We had expected that it will be a massive funeral service but the directive by the government was specific and clear," he said.

Kisumu All Stars Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Ochieng' said the team will pay their last respect to their former coach on a later date when the directive has been lifted.

"Missing his burial is painful, but we have to follow the government's directive for our safety," said Ochieng'.

Omino is survived by nine children (three boys and six girls) from his two wives.