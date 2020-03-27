South Africa: Murder Suspect Arrested After Returning Home

27 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Taylors Halt police arrested a 33-year-old male for murder after he returned from his hiding place last night. It is alleged that on 01 May 2019 at 06:00, 26-year-old Londiwe Madlala was found dead in a vacant house at Nomo area in Elandskop with a stab wound to the stomach.

A case of murder was opened at Taylors Halt police station for investigation. Police commenced their investigation, searching for suspect. The suspect was arrested at his home within the Taylors Halt policing area after fleeing in May 2019. He was charged for murder and is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.

Another operation was conducted today at 00:30 by Berea police. A vehicle with three occupants was stopped at the corner of Windermere and Claribel roads and a search was conducted. Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and a total of 24 rounds of ammunition. Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court today.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.