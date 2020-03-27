South Africa: Murder Suspect Arrested After Returning Home

press release

Taylors Halt police arrested a 33-year-old male for murder after he returned from his hiding place last night. It is alleged that on 01 May 2019 at 06:00, 26-year-old Londiwe Madlala was found dead in a vacant house at Nomo area in Elandskop with a stab wound to the stomach.

A case of murder was opened at Taylors Halt police station for investigation. Police commenced their investigation, searching for suspect. The suspect was arrested at his home within the Taylors Halt policing area after fleeing in May 2019. He was charged for murder and is appearing in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court today.

Another operation was conducted today at 00:30 by Berea police. A vehicle with three occupants was stopped at the corner of Windermere and Claribel roads and a search was conducted. Police recovered two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and a total of 24 rounds of ammunition. Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court today.