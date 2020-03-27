Seychelles: China, Abu Dhabi Donate Tonnes of Medical Supplies to Seychelles to Fight COVID-19

The China-based Jack Ma Foundation has donated a two-tonne consignment of medical testing kits and medicine to Seychelles as part of humanitarian aid to help fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The consignment arrived Wednesday, the same day as another consignment donated by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. That consignment of 11 tonnes of medical supplies included coveralls, isolation gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, masks and other medical items.

The Chinese consignment, which arrived onboard Ethiopian Airline, is part of the medical equipment that the Foundation run by the Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, is to African Union (AU) member States.

Seychelles, like all other member states, received 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

The Chinese Embassy in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, told SNA on Friday via email that China is paying close attention to the situation in Africa.

"China has been offering assistance including medical supplies and Chinese experience on combating COVID-19 to African countries including Seychelles and the African Union in a humanitarian spirit," said the Embassy.

This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the Africa joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the AU through Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The Embassy said the virus is the common enemy of mankind and the pandemic knows no borders but it brings out the best in humanity.

"By helping African countries and Seychelles, China has lent firm support to the global fight against the pandemic, made contributions to global public health security, fulfilled its role as a responsible major country and put into practice the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind," added the Embassy.

In a press conference on Thursday, the chief executive of the Health Care Agency, Danny Louange, said that the COVID-19 situation in Seychelles remains the same. "We have seven positive cases and they are all in the isolation centre at the Family Hospital... Among the seven, one patient -- a Dutch -- is still in critical condition."

Louange said the consignments of equipment will help the Health Care Agency to stock up and that is important "because we were running out especially as most countries have closed their borders and are not exporting this equipment."

Aside from international assistance, local businesses and private individuals are also assisting in one way or another.

The Chinese government through its Embassy has mobilised Chinese medical teams in Seychelles to actively participate in the actions.

The Embassy said that "emergency assistance provided by the Chinese government will be delivered in batches to Africa including Seychelles in a short time, and China will continue to work hand in hand with Seychelles to prevail over the pandemic and contribute to regional public health security."