Sudan's COVID-19-Curfew Enters 3rd Day

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Today is the third day of the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Sudanese government as part of measures taken to stem spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The Sudan has officially reported three positive coronavirus infection cases so far, including one fatality. Of the three, two are Sudanese, the third is an alien. But 17 other cases are still under investigations, according to the official figures released by the Ministry of Health.

One of the preventive measures put in place by the government is halting of public transportation, effective from Thursday night, 26 of March 2020.

The curfew also order all public places such as restaurants, malls, night clubs and service stations be closed down from 8pm to 6am.

Photographers Awad Sulieman and Mahjoub Mohamed al-Hassan toured some public places and produced the following shots:

The pictures show compliance to a large extent with the orders that people avoid crowded areas. But it is noticeable that only a very few people are putting on masks. These have become a rare commodity indeed since the outbreak of the pandemic:

The highway buses terminal, Khartoum, on Thursday morning

Post your comments

http://

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Your comment *