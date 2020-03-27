South Africa: Johannesburg Cyclist Who Defied Lockdown Arrested

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A cyclist was arrested on Friday morning for defying the 21-day national lockdown which came into effect at midnight on Thursday.

In terms of the lockdown, people may only leave their homes to undertake essential trips: to get food, seek medical care or access supplies.

Outdoor workouts do not fall under the list of essential movements.

The City of Johannesburg on Friday morning tweeted pictures of the man being arrested, after which he and his bicycle were placed in the back of a police van.

According to the tweet, the man was cycling on the highway.

In the early hours of Friday morning, several other people were also arrested for allegedly disregarding South Africa's lockdown rules.

SABC News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) raided taverns and clubs where people were gathering and drinking in the early hours of Friday morning.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a three-week national lockdown as part of wide-ranging interventions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), News24 reported.

Police Minister Bheki Cele warned of consequences for those who attempt to leave their homes, unless for essential purposes, such as buying groceries, seeking medical attention, collecting grants, buying medication, or emergencies.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane referred News24's enquiry to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 he could not comment on the matter and referred all media-related queries to the Ministry of Transport.

Ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie-Paine confirmed the arrest to News24.

"A male cyclist has been arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Regulation in relation to Covid-19 by cycling on the M1 south freeway near Southgate. The Johannesburg resident told officials that he was attempting to cycle to Cape Town. He has been detained at Mondeor police station," Allie-Paine said.

Ministers representing the Covid-19 National Command Council will update South Africa on the status of the lockdown at 18:00 on Friday.

