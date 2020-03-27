South Africa: UCT Confirms Fifth Case of Covid-19

Dear colleagues and students

I am writing to inform you that we have confirmed a fifth positive case of COVID-19 at the University of Cape Town (UCT). It is a student.

We previously confirmed four other cases - three colleagues and a student - this brings the total now to five. Unlike the previous four cases, this case was confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Department of Health confirmed the case through the prescribed protocol and is caring for the student and conducting contact tracing.

Please note we are committed to maintain confidentiality in relation to the medical conditions of staff and students. This includes the information in relation to testing for whatever infectious or non-infectious diseases a person may have and is an important ethical imperative.

Breaking that confidentiality is not acceptable and for healthcare professionals, who include health scientists, it is against all moral codes. Naming people in e-mails or over social media platforms or releasing information about them that could identify them must please be avoided.

We wish our colleagues and students well and a speedy return to good health. As our country commences our national lockdown, I wanted to let each of you know - staff and students - that myself and the UCT leadership are thinking of each and everyone of you as we commit as a nation to fighting this pandemic.

Please visit UCT's Coronavirus Disease 2019 feature page on the UCT News website, which has all the relevant information in relation to UCT's response to the pandemic.

Sincerely

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Vice-Chancellor

