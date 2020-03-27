South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested On Arms Related Charges in Grassy Park

press release

Vigilant members attached to Grassy Park SAPS were conducting visible policing patrols shortly after 02:00 on Thursday, 2020-03-26 in Perth Road, Grassy Park. They noticed a male standing outside and upon engaging with him, he informed them of a white Polo that was driving with males that had firearms in their possession.

The members acted on this information and searched for this vehicle and pull it over on the corners of Oystercatcher and Tinkerbird road, New Horizon.

The vehicle was searched which led to the discovery of a Norinco 9mm firearm with five rounds, one magazine, a Vector 9mm with 16 rounds and one magazine, and a gas gun.

Three suspects aged 19 and one aged 27, were arrested on possession of illegal firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearms and possession of an imitation firearm. Once charged the suspects are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on the mentioned charges.