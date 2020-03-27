South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested On Arms Related Charges in Grassy Park

27 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Vigilant members attached to Grassy Park SAPS were conducting visible policing patrols shortly after 02:00 on Thursday, 2020-03-26 in Perth Road, Grassy Park. They noticed a male standing outside and upon engaging with him, he informed them of a white Polo that was driving with males that had firearms in their possession.

The members acted on this information and searched for this vehicle and pull it over on the corners of Oystercatcher and Tinkerbird road, New Horizon.

The vehicle was searched which led to the discovery of a Norinco 9mm firearm with five rounds, one magazine, a Vector 9mm with 16 rounds and one magazine, and a gas gun.

Three suspects aged 19 and one aged 27, were arrested on possession of illegal firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearms and possession of an imitation firearm. Once charged the suspects are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on the mentioned charges.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.