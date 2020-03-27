South Africa: Three Men Bust With Firearms

26 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An operation that was conducted today at 00:30 by Berea police generated positive results. Police were monitoring the area when a vehicle with three occupants was stopped at the corner of Windermere and Claribel roads and a search was conducted. Police recovered two pistols with the serial numbers filed off and a total of 24 rounds of ammunition.

Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to any cases in the province. Their firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.