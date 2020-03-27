South Africa: Three Men Bust With Firearms

press release

An operation that was conducted today at 00:30 by Berea police generated positive results. Police were monitoring the area when a vehicle with three occupants was stopped at the corner of Windermere and Claribel roads and a search was conducted. Police recovered two pistols with the serial numbers filed off and a total of 24 rounds of ammunition.

Three males aged between 24 and 36 were immediately arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court today. The suspects will be profiled to ascertain if they can be linked to any cases in the province. Their firearms will also be sent for ballistic testing to determine whether they were used in the commission of crime.