South Africa: Police Arrest Over 700 People in Gauteng During Operation O Kae Molao

27 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted Operation O Kae Molao in various parts of Gauteng which led to the arrest of over 700 suspects on Thursday, 26 March 2020. Some of the arrested suspects have been on the Gauteng police's list of wanted suspects who committed serious and violent crimes which include murder, car-jacking, armed robbery, rape, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, dealing in drugs, fraud and other crimes.

The Gauteng Districts Commissioners and the Metro Police Department led various law enforcement agencies in Ivory Park, Mabopane, Johannesburg, West Rand where they recovered eight stolen vehicles and four illegal liquor outlets closed. The team also the arrested suspects who were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, drugs, dagga, and explosives. Ninety one suspects were arrested for gender based violence.

The operations were conducted in all Districts: Sedibeng, Tshwane, West Rand and Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The presence of the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao was felt in Sedibeng more than 48 suspects were arrested for crime ranging from murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property. In West Rand more than 47 suspects were also arrested. The District Commissioner was leading the operation to visit the local shebeens in Kagiso.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni District police arrested more than 176 suspects for various crimes ranging from illegal immigrants, theft, kidnapping, murder and amongst the arrested suspects eight were arrested for possession of drugs.

Furthermore, in Tshwane an operation was conducted following the intelligence-driven information which led to the arrest of more than 187 suspects including three suspects who were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms. Among the arrested suspects some were for murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto where the main focus was to ensure that Second-hand Goods Dealerships comply with the relevant Act and that no illegal activities are taking place.

The Gauteng police management would like to thank all the community members who continue to work with the police in combatting crime. "We still appeal to anyone who witness crime being committed or have information that can help in the fight against crime to please call crime stop on ‪08600-10111. Information can also be given anonymously by using MySAPS App" said Major General Wiese.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
Action Taken After COVID-19 Hits Buhari's Office

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.