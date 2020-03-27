South Africa: Police Arrest Over 700 People in Gauteng During Operation O Kae Molao

press release

Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted Operation O Kae Molao in various parts of Gauteng which led to the arrest of over 700 suspects on Thursday, 26 March 2020. Some of the arrested suspects have been on the Gauteng police's list of wanted suspects who committed serious and violent crimes which include murder, car-jacking, armed robbery, rape, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, dealing in drugs, fraud and other crimes.

The Gauteng Districts Commissioners and the Metro Police Department led various law enforcement agencies in Ivory Park, Mabopane, Johannesburg, West Rand where they recovered eight stolen vehicles and four illegal liquor outlets closed. The team also the arrested suspects who were found in possession of unlicensed firearms, drugs, dagga, and explosives. Ninety one suspects were arrested for gender based violence.

The operations were conducted in all Districts: Sedibeng, Tshwane, West Rand and Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The presence of the multi-disciplinary forces of Operation O Kae Molao was felt in Sedibeng more than 48 suspects were arrested for crime ranging from murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of drugs and possession of suspected stolen property. In West Rand more than 47 suspects were also arrested. The District Commissioner was leading the operation to visit the local shebeens in Kagiso.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni District police arrested more than 176 suspects for various crimes ranging from illegal immigrants, theft, kidnapping, murder and amongst the arrested suspects eight were arrested for possession of drugs.

Furthermore, in Tshwane an operation was conducted following the intelligence-driven information which led to the arrest of more than 187 suspects including three suspects who were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms. Among the arrested suspects some were for murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol.

Operations were also conducted in Johannesburg and Soweto where the main focus was to ensure that Second-hand Goods Dealerships comply with the relevant Act and that no illegal activities are taking place.

The Gauteng police management would like to thank all the community members who continue to work with the police in combatting crime. "We still appeal to anyone who witness crime being committed or have information that can help in the fight against crime to please call crime stop on ‪08600-10111. Information can also be given anonymously by using MySAPS App" said Major General Wiese.