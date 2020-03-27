South Africa: Suspect Nabbed for the Death of a Taxi Boss

press release

A multi-disciplinary operation was conducted yesterday by different units in Ulundi, probing the murder of a taxi owner. The operation led police to Bhodludaka Reserve at Mahlabathini where a suspect (21) was found. He was arrested and police confiscated a firearm with 11 rounds of ammunition as well the clothing he allegedly wore on the day of the murder.

On 24 March 2020 at 15:00, Ulundi police found a 59-year-old male dead inside his minibus taxi at Ulundi plaza near the furniture shop. A case of murder was opened at Ulundi police station for investigation. An intensive investigation led police to Mahlabathini where the suspect was arrested. He was charged for murder and possession of firearm as well as ammunition. He is expected to appear to appear today in the Mahlabathini Magistrate's Court. The firearm will be subjected for ballasting testing to determine if it was used in the murder and other serious crimes.