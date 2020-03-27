Liberia: GOL, ANC Settle Coronavirus Noise

The recent standoff between authorities of the Liberian National Police and Security details of the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings at the Coronavirus quarantine center has been resolved.

The Liberian Government and the opposition ANC reached a resolution on Cummings' Security a day after the party reported that the life of their leader was at risk.

The party made the claims after Cummings' bodyguards at the Coronavirus quarantine center were ordered quarantine for being at the center where they were providing security for their leader.

Mr. Cummings who returned to the country from the Bahamas via Ghana was forced to be quarantine at the government's quarantine center after initially being told to self-quarantine at his home.

The Liberian Government has made it mandatory for anyone arriving in the country to undergo a 14 day quarantine. Though here have been some violations by state officials.

At a meeting called by the Ministry of Justice and held between the Director of Police Hon. Patrick Sudue and Deputy Director of Police/102 and the Chief of Staff to Mr. Cummings, Atty. Moriah Yeakula and Security Detail Team headed by Mr. Justin Zigbuo, they agreed as follow:

a. That the two securities quarantined be released and resume duty;

b. That a security detail of four persons will rotate as pair on a day and night shift and continue to abide by the health protocols;

c. That the names of the security detail will be provided to the LNP and they will undergo searches before entering the premises;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

d. That the LNP and security detail will cooperate and coordinate with each other and with the NPHIL staff for the duration of the quarantine;e.That a direct communication line is developed and maintained with the LNP and Mr. Cummings' team to expeditiously address any further issue during this period.

"We want to thank the Liberia Council of Churches and other partners of the government for their intervention and the Ministry of Justice for their response in resolving this matter. We also want to thank all of our partisans, supporters, sympathizers, partners, members of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), the media and every Liberian citizen who expressed concerns and joined their voices in holding the government accountable for the safety of Mr. Cummings," the party said in a statement Wednesday night.

"We look forward to continue working with the government through the Ministry of Justice/LNP to ensure that our Political Leader remains safe and protected while at a government run quarantine center. Mr. Cummings has continued to adhere to all health protocols as the humble and the law-abiding citizen he is. It is our hope that this arrangement with the government remains in place and the security of our leader is taken seriously going forward," the party concluded.