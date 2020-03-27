Sudan: UNAMID Chief Lauds Sudan Peace Talks, Calls On Abdelwahid to Join

El Fasher — The Secretary-General of the United Nations has called for 'an immediate global' ceasefire in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The head of the UN-AU joint peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid) urges the Sudanese parties to the current peace talks in Juba to reach a final agreement as soon as possible.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued an appeal for 'an immediate global' ceasefire in conflict-affected areas around the world, calling on warring parties to put 'armed conflict on lockdown' and engage in dialogue, facilitate humanitarian access, and dedicate all efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a press statement on Thursday, Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo reflected on the ongoing Sudanese peace negotiations in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

"I note with encouragement that a cessation of hostilities agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) was reached since 21 October 2019.

"I echo the Secretary-General's appeal and urge the Sudanese parties to recognize the gravity of the situation which the Secretary-General describes as 'the true fight of our lives,' and reach a comprehensive peace agreement as soon as possible.

"I therefore take this opportunity, at this critical juncture in the history of Sudan to once again urge Abdul Wahid Al-Nur, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA/AW), to join the process as the Coronavirus pandemic requires an absolutely united front to save lives. I stand with the people of Sudan at this critical hour, and assure the nation of Unamid's support," Mamabolo concluded.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The SRF is currently negotiating the final issues of a comprehensive peace agreement with Sudan's new government. The rebel alliance consists of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction of Malik Agar, that was fighting Khartoum in Blue Nile state and parts of South Kordofan, eastern Sudan and Darfur armed opposition groups.

The mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement, founded and led by Abdelwahid El Nur in Jebel Marra in central Darfur did not join the talks. El Nur says he will only join negotiations after security and stability have been realised in Sudan's conflict-torn western region. Displaced still complain about insecurity and attacks on civilians in Darfur.

Last week Radio Dabanga reported that the Sudanese government delegation and the SRF agreed on most issues of the Darfur wealth-sharing file. The South Sudanese mediation team is "already preparing the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement", to be reached before April 9.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.