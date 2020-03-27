Zimbabwe: 2 MDC Kwekwe Councillors, 4 Activists in Court Over Anti-ED Demos

27 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

SIX Kwekwe-based MDC activists including two councillors appeared before a local magistrate Thursday facing charges of participating in an unsanctioned demonstration in which they denounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

Kwekwe is also Mnangagwa's political home as the national leader was once MP in the area before being forced to abandon the city for a rural constituency he later won.

The six activists who were in court are; councillors Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo, Midlands provincial youth chairperson, Sekai Marashe, Lovemore Savanhu, Leonard Musemwa and Rodrick Nyamushosho.

They stand accused of participating in an anti-Mnangagwa demonstration in Mbizo 4, Kwekwe last week Friday with intent to promote public violence.

The six were granted bail of $1 000 each by Magistrate Shirley Tembo who ordered them to return to court on 23 April.

"On the 20th of March 2020, between 18:30-18:40 hrs and at Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre, Kwekwe, the accused persons, together with some of their accomplices who are still at large, conducted an unsanctioned demonstration," the court papers read.

"They rallied around Mbizo 4 Shopping Centre for about 19 minutes singing the words, 'Mnangagwa wauraya nyika,' when translated into English Language - 'Mnangagwa has destroyed the country'.

"They also sang their various Movement for Democratic Change party songs. A report was made to ZRP Mbizo through an anonymous telephone call. A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of the accused persons who had fled the scene."

