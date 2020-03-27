Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Rejects President Weah's Appointment of NEC Commissioners

Monrovia — The Unity Party (UP), Liberty Party (LP), Alternative National Congress (ANC), and the All Liberian Party (ALP), under the banner of the Collaboration of Political Parties (CPP) have strongly condemned and rejected the recent nominations of individuals to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

President George Manneh Weah on March 21 nominated Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike as Chairman of the National Election Commission and Davidetta Browne Lansanah Co-Chairman, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar Commissioner, Floyd Sayor Commissioner, Barsee Kpankpa Commissioner, Josephine Kou Gaye Commissioner.

The President's appointment is subjected to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

Since the President's nomination, many Liberians have questioned the decision of the Liberian leader on ground that Mr. Nwabudike is a foreigner from Nigeria and should not hold such a position.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday, March 26, 2020 the leader of the All Liberian Party, Mr. Benoni W. Urey who is also the Chairman of the Collaborating Political Party alleged that the nominations are fraught with wholly selfish motivations and portend a brazen assault and disdain for the Liberian people in the midst of a global health crisis.

He noted that the President's nomination seeks to undermine the consolidation of Liberia's young democracy, and comprise individuals who are beholding to various personal social relationships, and or partisan associations with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The CPP questioned President Weah's decision, noting during his days as opposition was desperately threatening and loudly demanded reforms in the electoral laws to provide for the appointments of commissioners with consultative inputs of the political parties so as to ensure the broader acceptance of the commissioners, and also guarantee fairness, credibility, integrity and transparency in the crucially important works of the NEC.

"They were right then, and have chosen the wrong path now. Now as President and ruling party, they have resorted to the same, and arguably, lower nominating standards of cronies, partisans and confidantes," Mr. Urey said.

"We call on the Liberian Senate to overwhelmingly reject these nominations, and to do so with extreme prejudice," he added.

Mr. Urey: "This is an election year, as such, we are not unaware that Senators with reelection interests could lend themselves to an unholy collusion with a corrupt Executive to undermine the democratic health of our nation. Regrettably, we know this to be possible - that in exchange for special and illegal electoral considerations, partisan favors and or personal benefits, some elected officials have shown that they can shamelessly turn a blind eye to history, ignoring the painful journey of our country."

The Collaboration Political Parties added that the nominations could present the Liberian Senate a moment for individual and collective redemption and they hoped the Senators will rise to the challenge in.

"Should the Liberian Senate lend its constitutional authority, for whatever selfish gain or reason, to this travesty. As political parties, we cannot cooperate with attempts to undermine the consolidation of our democracy, and works of the Liberian people for the inclusive virtues of multiparty democracy. We are keenly aware that only out of the well of credible multiparty democracy can we continue to draw a true composition of our representative government, and sustain the enduring character of our democratic governance. And so, for the CPP, these nominations are not trivial, nor will we allow anyone to entreat it with an air of inconsequence,"

According to the opposition political parties President Weah's nominations to the NEC lack the crucial element of integrity, with incompetence, personal loyalty, social relationships and engineered by narrow partisanship.

