Sudan: Attorney General Receives Final Report On Genaina and Keraindeng Camp Incidents

27 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Attorney General Hon. Tajal-Sir Ali Al Hibir received at his office at the Public Prosecution Thursday the final report from members of the Committee assigned to investigate Genaina and Keraindeng camp incidents

The report included counts of investigation, measures and recommendations proposed by the Committee as well as 37 criminal suits on crimes of murder , robbery , premeditated injury, attempt of murder, criminal damage and other articles.

The reported stated that warrants of arrest have been issued agsint 69 persons and that 32 persons have been arrested while search for the rest is going on

It is worth mentioning that report contains 102 pages and 8 folders containing appendices and documents in addition to statistical digital report for losses and damages and report on scene of the crime.

