Gadarif — Waliof Gadarif State Maj. Gen. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Qayoum has formed a fact-finding committee on a quarrel between some members of the Armed Forces with Judge of Al Fau court. Hon. Hamdan Ahmed Musa

The Committee which is chaired by the counsel Gumma Abbas includes col.(intelligence) Abbadi Al- Taher as rapporteur and others as members.

The Chairman of the Committee said that the Committee wil investigate the incident and submit its report to the Wali of the State.