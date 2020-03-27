Sudan: Committee - Students Returning From China Have Been Allowed to Enter Without Further Quarantine

27 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Health Emergency High Committee has announced that the Sudanese students returning of Chinese city of Wuhan who have been put in quarantine in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) for thee weeks were allowed to enter the country without need for putting them in a health quarantine again in Khartoum.

Federal Health Ministry issued mid night Thursday a decision allowing the students go home without facing quarantine again and that the decision was made after the students subjected to necessary health procedures at trhe airport such as thermal scanning and taking information and phone numbers of the returnees.

SUNA noted when the students arrived at Khartoum airport Thursday noon the authorities notified them that they are to be put in a health quarantine for two weeks and that led to discontent of the students and theisr relatives , saying they have experienced a period in quarantine in UAE in addition to Wuhan's quarantine.

It is worth mentioning that 143 Sudanese students studying in China , particularly in Wuhan arrived in Abu Dhabi airport on 3 MARCH 2020 via an UAE airliner from Wuhan , a Chinese city which witnessed the first breakout of the COVID-19 where the group were put in a quarantine for three weeks. 102 students in addition to four children left UAE while the rest preferred to stay withier families in UAE.

