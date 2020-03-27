Kenya: Quarantined South African Woman 'Kills Herself' in Nakuru

27 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Eric Matara

A 27-year-old South African woman, who had been placed on a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Nakuru, was on Friday morning found dead in her room.

The body of the victim was found dangling from the rooftop of a hostel room at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI), officials said.

Nakuru County Health executive Gichuki Kariuki confirmed the death but did not give more details.

Health workers, who went to the institution Friday to check on those quarantined, say Ms Elizabeth Holloway committed suicide using a piece of cloth.

The woman had on Thursday complained that she had been quarantined in deplorable conditions, a source told the Nation.

"She called some officials and requested to be transferred," the source said.

The victim, an employee of a local firm, was placed on forced quarantine after officials found out that she recently arrived in the country and was not self-isolating.

At the Nakuru college, she was quarantined alongside three others including Samuel Ruto, an Eldoret-based athlete, who arrived in the country on Sunday.

Residents who had interacted with the South African woman before her death described her as jovial.

John Ombati, a local, said he bumped into her once outside the hostels while was looking for food.

"Natafuta chakula, lakini nitarudi huko," she said in Kiswahili, Mr Ombati claims.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.