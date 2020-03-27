South Africa: German Tourists Grounded and Under Coronavirus Quarantine in Gauteng

27 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A group of more than 60 German tourists are under quarantine after one tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The group - described as being "uncooperative" - had planned on leaving the country on Thursday.

The Gauteng Department of Health said that Port Health Services were alerted. They responded to the situation and the group was grounded.

"Forty-seven members of the group are currently under quarantine at a private facility in Gauteng," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

"Due to the limited quarantine space, separate arrangements were made to have the other 15 members of the group accommodated at one of Gauteng's health facilities and are under quarantine."

Kekana confirmed to News24 that the second group were the same German tourists whose bus broke down in the early hours of Friday morning as they were making their way to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

eNCA reporter Aviwe Mtila received a tip-off about the bus that broke down in Newlands in Johannesburg. According to Mtila, there were 14 tourists on the bus, as well as the hotel bus driver.

"It is disappointing that the group was not cooperative with officials, to a point where police had to be called in by the department to help manage the situation," Kekana said.

Necessary precautions were taken with regards to transportation to prevent exposure.

The department pleaded with members of society, including visitors, to adhere to the lockdown measures and protocols the government had put in place.

"It is through working together that we will be able to disrupt the chain of transmission of Covid-19," Kekana added.

