Namibia: Solar Power Installation to Enhance Local Dressmaker's Productivity

Selma Nampila, a traditional and bridesmaids dressmaker based in Windhoek's informal settlement, Havana recently received solar power installation at her business worth N$28 400, to increase the efficiency of her tailoring business.

Nampila, who owns Nampila Tailoring and Design received the solar project from a joint collaboration between Team Namibia, Standard Bank Namibia and Generation Resources. Aided with the solar project, Nampila will now work for 8 hours in a day, equivalent to the number of full- time working hours Namibians work daily in order to make a living.

"Due to having electricity, I can increase the number of customers because, I am able to take on more orders. As a result, my income grows and, in future I can consider employing an assistant. Such is an example of a reason why it is important for both the government and private sector to mirror the actions of Standard Bank Namibia and support local businesses," said Nampila.

Nampila's dream is to see the local tailoring industry flourish. She believes that this will create more opportunities for households - particularly those run young people. Nampila proudly added that as a true Namibian, through her business, she is eager to contribute to achieving sustained and inclusive economic growth.

Nampila was the beneficiary of Team Namibia entrepreneurial training programme - called the Mobilisation of Production and Trade Capacities of Namibian Small Enterprises in Katutura - which was funded by the Embassy of Finland. The programme aimed to train and mentor 25 selected small-to-medium sized business owners from Katutura, by equipping them with the ability to establish successful enterprises. At the conclusion of the project, during an awards ceremony held in January this year, Nampila was awarded 'best commitment' and 'best organisation' for tailoring and sewing services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bärbel Kirchner, account director at Team Namibia said going local means nurturing locally owned businesses which use local resources sustainably, employ local workers at decent wages, serve primarily local consumers and becoming more self-sufficient and less dependent on imports.

Kirchner highlighted the importance of supporting small businesses as they contribute to the local economy by bringing growth and innovation to the community in which the business is established.

"Considering the current situation the world is facing with regard to the spread of the coronavirus, it speaks for itself that we need to extend all our support to local businesses, wherever we can, and that we increase our local production capacities," Kirchner said.

Standard Bank, which funded the solar project said, when local businesses are supported, the community thrives, more jobs are created, wages and benefits can improve, and people are attracted to live and work in the area.

"This contributes to reducing poverty and improving the quality of life of the local residents," said the Bank's public relations and communications manager, Isack Hamata.

Caption: f.l.t.r: Isack Hamata, Standard Bank's Public Relations and Communications Manager, Selma Nampila, Owner of Nampila Trading and Design and Timothy Waendama, Owner of Generation Resources.