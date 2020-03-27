South Africa: Mail & Guardian Needs Your Help

editorial

As the country went first into a state of disaster and then a 21-day lockdown, we have had advertisers -- which contribute about 70% to our revenue -- cancel their campaigns. Our live events -- which make up roughly 20% of our income -- have come to an abrupt halt.

Most of us at the Mail & Guardian have been working from home for the last two weeks. Fewer than five of us will continue coming into the office over the lockdown. It's been an interesting time.

The one constant has been the cost of producing the M&G every week.

This week has been one of the worst we have ever experienced in contemporary times.

Right now our income will not adequately cover the cost of producing the M&G.

We will likely not be able to pay salaries next month. We know we are not the only ones.

It is true that the M&G has been here before. When we were founded in 1985, we faced smear campaigns, bans and closure. A dedicated readership supported us. Since then, it has been thanks to our core readership who continued buying the M&G that we have been able to continue holding power...