South Africa: Mail & Guardian Needs Your Help

27 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
editorial

As the country went first into a state of disaster and then a 21-day lockdown, we have had advertisers -- which contribute about 70% to our revenue -- cancel their campaigns. Our live events -- which make up roughly 20% of our income -- have come to an abrupt halt.

Most of us at the Mail & Guardian have been working from home for the last two weeks. Fewer than five of us will continue coming into the office over the lockdown. It's been an interesting time.

The one constant has been the cost of producing the M&G every week.

This week has been one of the worst we have ever experienced in contemporary times.

Right now our income will not adequately cover the cost of producing the M&G.

We will likely not be able to pay salaries next month. We know we are not the only ones.

It is true that the M&G has been here before. When we were founded in 1985, we faced smear campaigns, bans and closure. A dedicated readership supported us. Since then, it has been thanks to our core readership who continued buying the M&G that we have been able to continue holding power...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
South African COVID-19 Lockdown - Strict Transport, Alcohol Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.