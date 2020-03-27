Nigeria: Algon Seeks Nationwide Partial Lockdown of Councils

27 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade David Alabi has called for a nationwide partial lockdown of all local governments in the country.

This, Alabi said, was to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to him, the COVID-19 Pandemic is no longer news considering its global calamity evidenced by the speedy penetration into the country.

"While ALGON acknowledges the vigour of both the Federal and state governments in combating the attendant spiralling spread, control, prevention and treatment for those already affected, we strongly emphasise continued advocacy across the strata due to poor awareness. It is imperative for all the local governments in the country to strictly adhere to the directives of the governments.

"All local government councils are hereby advised to be engaged in a partial lockdown of the council services while the programme "for working from home" are being worked out."

Alabi advised council Chairmen to continue to enlighten the people more on basic protective measures such as improving personal hygiene, washing hands with soap more frequently, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth including but not limited to avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distancing and make available hand sanitizers for distribution to the people.

The ALGON boss enjoined Nigerians to stay healthy as the price for disobedience is high.

