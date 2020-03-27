Namibia: French Tourist Who Stayed At Hobas Lodge Has Tested Corona Positive - Lodge Locked Down

27 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

A French tourist who stayed at Hobas Lodge in the deep south last week, tested positive for the Corona virus this week, forcing the lodge operator, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, to place the facility under lockdown with immediate effect.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts' acting Managing Director, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, said "We would like to assure our staff and guests that we are doing everything possible to secure their safety. Equally, we would like to advise any of our guests that intended to travel to Hobas to get in touch with any of our reservation's offices to amend their bookings even during the lockdown period as we have put in the necessary measures to attend to them."

Hobas Lodge and camp site, an establishment owned by the government resorts operator, Namibia Wildlife Resorts, is located in the /Ai-/Ais Richtersveld Transfrontier Park, in close proximity to the world famous Fish River Canyon. The lodge is situated at the start of the 90 km Fish River Canyon Hiking Trail,

To safeguard the staff and guests, a team of health professionals from the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Keetmanshoop regional office has travelled to the lodge to assess the situation and advise on a future course.

