Namibia: MTC Avails N$1 Million to Help Combat COVID-19

27 March 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Mobile Telecommunications Company, MTC, recently announced an aggressive response strategy to help fight Corona Virus.

The plan will be funded with an amount of N$1 million dollars that will be distributed to different critical areas as per the strategy.

MTC's Chief Executive Officer Dr Licky Erastus said, "Whilst we have implemented a wide range of precautionary measures to protect our employees and by extension their families so that we assure their peace of mind at work and at home, we are however aware that our responsibility cannot stop with our employees only, hence why we are making available an amount of N$1 million with an effective well-crafted strategy to assist fellow Namibians during this difficult time.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

