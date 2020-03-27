Zimbabwe: Business As Usual At Mbare Musika As Thousands of Traders, Buyers Mingle

27 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

It's business as usual at the busy Mbare Musika Market in Harare with thousands of traders, middlemen, buyers and long-distance bus travellers converging early morning every day despite a government ban of not more than 50 people gathering to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

However, it continues to be a hive of activity at the country's biggest market as people hustle for fresh farm produce, floor polish, charcoal, illicit cheap alcohol, drugs and other cheap products found there.

On Friday morning, Zimbabweans were informed that confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to five including one death with the government urging people to stay at home and keep social distance.

