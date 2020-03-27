Namibia: Mufeti Appointed Environment Commissioner

THE ministry of environment has appointed Timoteus Mufeti as the new environmental commissioner effective from 19 March.

Mufeti was preceded by Theofilus Nghitila, who is the ministry's executive director.

The ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, yesterday said Mufeti brings to the ministry immense knowledge, expertise and experience in environmental and natural resources management.

Mufeti is an environment/natural resources scientist with educational knowledge, skills and professional experience in environmental systems (including social components of the environment) and natural resources planning management, sustainable development, environmental assessments and project development, management, monitoring and evaluation.

Muyunda said the new environmental commissioner also possesses the expertise and professional experience in fields of land use planning and management, coastal zone management, environmental management systems, geographic information systems and remote sensing.

"Mufeti is a tested team leader with proven skills to maintain high-quality standards and the ministry will benefit from his professional standards, experience and knowledge," he said.

He holds a master's degree in science and in business administration with working experience of over 24 years in the fields of environmental and natural resources management and conservation as well as project management.