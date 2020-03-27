Namibia: Mufeti Appointed Environment Commissioner

27 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

THE ministry of environment has appointed Timoteus Mufeti as the new environmental commissioner effective from 19 March.

Mufeti was preceded by Theofilus Nghitila, who is the ministry's executive director.

The ministry's spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, yesterday said Mufeti brings to the ministry immense knowledge, expertise and experience in environmental and natural resources management.

Mufeti is an environment/natural resources scientist with educational knowledge, skills and professional experience in environmental systems (including social components of the environment) and natural resources planning management, sustainable development, environmental assessments and project development, management, monitoring and evaluation.

Muyunda said the new environmental commissioner also possesses the expertise and professional experience in fields of land use planning and management, coastal zone management, environmental management systems, geographic information systems and remote sensing.

"Mufeti is a tested team leader with proven skills to maintain high-quality standards and the ministry will benefit from his professional standards, experience and knowledge," he said.

He holds a master's degree in science and in business administration with working experience of over 24 years in the fields of environmental and natural resources management and conservation as well as project management.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
#NCoVAfrica - E-Tracking #Coronavirus Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.