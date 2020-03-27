Angola: Covid-19 - Benguela Railway Suspends Passenger Trains

27 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The Benguela Province Railway (CFB) suspended as from this Friday the passenger trains circulation in the route Lobito (Benguela) - Luau (Moxico) in the framework of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the CFB statement that ANGOP had access last Thursday, the company request population understanding due to the constraints which this measures will cause.

Angola has four positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), according to the health authorities.

Therefore, Angola registered the first two cases on the 21st of this month having diagnosed the third case on the 23rd of the current month.

Meanwhile, more than 400,000 people are infected with this pandemic in the world, which has claimed 20,000 lives.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
South African COVID-19 Lockdown - Strict Transport, Alcohol Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.