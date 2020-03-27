Angola: Covid-19 - Benguela Railway Suspends Passenger Trains

Benguela — The Benguela Province Railway (CFB) suspended as from this Friday the passenger trains circulation in the route Lobito (Benguela) - Luau (Moxico) in the framework of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the CFB statement that ANGOP had access last Thursday, the company request population understanding due to the constraints which this measures will cause.

Angola has four positive cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), according to the health authorities.

Therefore, Angola registered the first two cases on the 21st of this month having diagnosed the third case on the 23rd of the current month.

Meanwhile, more than 400,000 people are infected with this pandemic in the world, which has claimed 20,000 lives.