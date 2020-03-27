Namibia: Haufiku Reminds Citizens That Military Is in Charge

Bernhard Haufiku, the national coordinating committee chairperson for the Covid-19 outbreak in Namibia, reminded Namibians that the military has been put in charge of the country to prevent violent outbreaks.

During the meeting with civil society organisations and church leaders in Windhoek yesterday, several points regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as the consequent lockdown, were raised.

Worries of violence breaking out between the military and civilians, especially the youth, were raised. In response to this, Haufiku said that the military is aware of the distrust the general public has towards them.

However, he reminded everyone that during a state of emergency the military is tasked with taking over.

"Human rights have been put aside for now. We need to understand this," he said.

Another matter in question was the sale of alcohol during the lockdown, as there are concerns that it might lead to reckless behaviour and a squandering of funds in households. Questions were raised about the likelihood that money that needs to be spent on food might be spent on alcohol instead.

Haufiku encouraged everyone to make exercising, yoga or meditation a priority during this time. He also placed emphasis on the mental health of citizens, especially key medical staff.

He added that anxiety and depression can occur during the lockdown period, especially for those already in quarantine who are separated from their families.

Haufiku cautioned that a vaccine might not be available in the next six months. At the moment, patients can only receive supportive treatment.