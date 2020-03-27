Angola: COVID-19 - Quarantine Center Created for Suspected Cases

27 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The health authorities of Cuanza Norte announced, Thursday, in Ndalatando, the opening of two centers for the screening and quarantine of suspected cases in Covid-19.

The information was provided by the director of the Provincial Health Office, Filomena Wilson, during an extended consultation meeting of the Government of Cuanza Norte on the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Filomena Wilson explained that the quarantine center will operate at the facilities of Comandante Ngueto Airport, with a capacity of between 20 and 30 beds.

The Civil Protection Services Relief Post, located in Murro de Binda, with the capacity to admit 30 patients, will serve as a central ward for people diagnosed with Covid-19 symptoms.

Filomena Wilson said that the possible technical health conditions and the mobilization of health personnel were created.

"Due to the fact that Cuanza Norte is located in a zone of confluence between the country's capital (Luanda), with the northern and eastern provinces, some of which are located in border regions, health authorities have devised strategies to strengthen prevention , within the framework of national contingency measures ", she reinforced.

