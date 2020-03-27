Angola: Sonangol Reassures Gas and Fuel Supply

27 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's State Oil Firm (Sonangol) reassured on Thursday the normal supply of gas and fuel all over the country saying there is no reason for queues or other reactions fuelled by fears of a possible shortage supply of these products.

According to a note from the company that has reached Angop, fuel pumps and gas stores will continue to operate strictly observing the recommended safety measures.

Sonagol also called on all citizens to observe warns issued by competent authorities with increased rigor.

Angola is since 0:00 a.m.of March 27 in State of Emergency decreed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to contain the spread of the Pandemic COVID-19 in the country.

The country has registered four positive cases of the Covid-19 involving Angolan citizens, who arrived from Portugal.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria Bans All International Flights Over COVID-19
South African COVID-19 Lockdown - Strict Transport, Alcohol Rules

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.