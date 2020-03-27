Angola: Sonangol Reassures Gas and Fuel Supply

Luanda — Angola's State Oil Firm (Sonangol) reassured on Thursday the normal supply of gas and fuel all over the country saying there is no reason for queues or other reactions fuelled by fears of a possible shortage supply of these products.

According to a note from the company that has reached Angop, fuel pumps and gas stores will continue to operate strictly observing the recommended safety measures.

Sonagol also called on all citizens to observe warns issued by competent authorities with increased rigor.

Angola is since 0:00 a.m.of March 27 in State of Emergency decreed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to contain the spread of the Pandemic COVID-19 in the country.

The country has registered four positive cases of the Covid-19 involving Angolan citizens, who arrived from Portugal.